PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
PFXNZ stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.
