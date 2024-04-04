Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 30th

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

GREEL opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

