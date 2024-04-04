RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

RPM International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

