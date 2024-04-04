Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

