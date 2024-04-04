Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.77 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $66.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00026629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

