Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 146,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after buying an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

