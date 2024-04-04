Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.83%.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

