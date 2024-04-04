Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.83%.
Else Nutrition Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Else Nutrition
