Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $14.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.05.

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $84,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 5,716.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,387 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

