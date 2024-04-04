Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $304.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE PEN opened at $215.17 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

