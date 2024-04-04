Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.73. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.1903153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

