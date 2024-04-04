Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Director Jeffrey Scott Riley Acquires 30,000 Shares

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

GANX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GANX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

