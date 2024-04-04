Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Sells $1,904,892.88 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,427,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

