Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $815.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

LLY stock opened at $776.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $351.27 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $737.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

