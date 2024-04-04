Analysts Set Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target at $38.44

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.45. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

