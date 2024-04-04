GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.
GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
GDS stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
