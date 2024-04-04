GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Trading Up 8.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

About GDS

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.