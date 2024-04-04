Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $15.26

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $22.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.