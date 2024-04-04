Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

