Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.78.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $157.94 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.