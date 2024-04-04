Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 24,602 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 132,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.