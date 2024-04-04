Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $71.40 Average PT from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

