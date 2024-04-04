TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $140.00 at Bank of America

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cfra increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.72.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after buying an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

