Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $120.43

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $78.01 on Thursday. CONMED has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 302,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

