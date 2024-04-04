Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,632,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

