Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

PL opened at $2.13 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

