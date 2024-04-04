SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $88.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.17.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at SouthState

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after buying an additional 54,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in SouthState by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.01 on Thursday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

