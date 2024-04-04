Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Grows By 5.6%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Investar during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Investar has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

