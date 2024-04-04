Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) PT at C$3.88

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at OceanaGold

OceanaGold Trading Up 1.3 %

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGC stock opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3008299 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

