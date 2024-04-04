PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.
PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.
In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
