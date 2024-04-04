PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.