WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

