Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $65.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,801. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

