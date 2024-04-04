Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJR.B. Cormark raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bankshares raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a market cap of C$143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

