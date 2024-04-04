Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $13.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Annexon stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $343.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

