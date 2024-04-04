Assembly Biosciences’ (ASMB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($13.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($15.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($15.59) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

ASMB opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

