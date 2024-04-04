Financial Contrast: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 22.92% 40.57% 17.13% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 5 3 0 2.38 Maplebear 0 10 12 0 2.55

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DLocal and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.

DLocal presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.16%. Maplebear has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Maplebear.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Maplebear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $650.35 million 7.21 $148.96 million $0.49 32.33 Maplebear $3.04 billion 3.27 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maplebear.

Summary

DLocal beats Maplebear on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

