Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target at $16.50

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.37 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. NerdWallet’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 112.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.