Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) PT at C$40.75

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$28.59 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$43.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0807799 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

