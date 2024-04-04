Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock worth $419,409. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $531.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.