Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.85.
TVTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TVTX
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 218,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $531.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.