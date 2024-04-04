Head to Head Review: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group $318.88 million 2.37 $117.34 million $0.64 7.56

Analyst Ratings

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PodcastOne and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PodcastOne presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Given PodcastOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A Yalla Group 36.80% 22.83% 20.05%

Summary

Yalla Group beats PodcastOne on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

