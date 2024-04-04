Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Target Price at $9.61

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

