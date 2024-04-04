Contrasting Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Nexus Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 2 4 5 0 2.27 Nexus Industrial REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $55.30, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 85.10%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $614.03 million 11.03 $274.82 million $2.07 24.73 Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A ($0.20) -27.35

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Nexus Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Nexus Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 44.76% 10.64% 5.40% Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 93,038,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 68,427,000 REIT Units and approximately 24,611,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

