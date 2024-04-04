Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $210.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $211.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.