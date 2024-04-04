Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SA opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,881 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $5,180,000. Amundi boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 229,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 189,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

