Scotiabank Begins Coverage on NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:NXE opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

