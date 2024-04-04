Scotiabank Begins Coverage on NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.
NexGen Energy Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE:NXE opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
