Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.58 on Friday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

