iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 46,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.27.

About iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

