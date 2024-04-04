Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Price Target to $2.50

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Up 25.4 %

SRFM opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Surf Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 233,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 99,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

