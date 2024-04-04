Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

