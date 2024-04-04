Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.