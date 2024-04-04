TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $199,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $786,909 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
