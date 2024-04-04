TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $199,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $786,909 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

