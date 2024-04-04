DarioHealth’s (DRIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

