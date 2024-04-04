JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $335.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $275.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.13. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

